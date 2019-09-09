Atika Capital Management Lowered Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Stock Rose; Cambridge Trust Company Has Lifted Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $969,075; Share Value Rose

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 21,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 90,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 69,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 5.56M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27M, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $500.05. About 274,476 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “My 3 Top Healthcare Stocks for Long-Term Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Intuitive Surgical, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISRG) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Narrowed – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Group Incorporated holds 0.08% or 728 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fin Corporation holds 0.03% or 200 shares. Cibc Corp invested 0.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kames Capital Plc has 2.14% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Proshare Advsr Limited Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 87,581 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp, Japan-based fund reported 177,249 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 4,200 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 392 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Management Corp has invested 0.11% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 12,613 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 36,446 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation invested in 468 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caprock Grp Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0.16% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 38,753 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $275.27 million for 52.97 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 28,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 59,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,819 shares to 493,299 shares, valued at $41.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,222 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital International Ca has invested 0.56% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Thornburg Invest owns 2.40 million shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. 8,509 are owned by Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt. Brookmont has 7,382 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 100,981 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 0.01% or 1,997 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication stated it has 99,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 2.28 million shares. Gp One Trading LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 21,298 shares. 284,372 are owned by Amp Investors Ltd. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability owns 19,413 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 8.18M shares. Qs owns 23,881 shares. Community Trust Invest Comm holds 0.93% or 166,376 shares. Moreover, Optimum Invest Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Did Activision Blizzard Stock Fall 35% Since June 2018? – Forbes” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATVI) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting ATVI Call Options For May 3rd – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision (ATVI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.