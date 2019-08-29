Atika Capital Management Lowered Ehealth (EHTH) Position; Last Week Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK) Analysts

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Ehealth Inc (EHTH) stake by 53.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 107,000 shares as Ehealth Inc (EHTH)’s stock rose 85.83%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 93,000 shares with $5.80M value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Ehealth Inc now has $2.05B valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.86. About 100,051 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART)

Among 2 analysts covering Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has $25 highest and $17 lowest target. $21’s average target is 503.45% above currents $3.48 stock price. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 18. See Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) latest ratings:

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

More notable recent Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paratek Pharmaceuticals Generates Net Revenues of $2.0 Million in the Second Quarter of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRTK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cambrex leads healthcare gainers; Titan Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.65 million shares or 4.14% more from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Mgmt L P invested in 450,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp reported 287,849 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Millennium Management Lc has invested 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 68,438 shares. Amer Intll accumulated 0% or 20,521 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 9,436 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 49,800 shares. Lpl Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 57,963 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 49,547 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 190,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 666 shares. General Amer Invsts Com Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 464,985 shares. Roumell Asset Mgmt Lc reported 657,696 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 66,979 shares.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 74,442 shares traded. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 67.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents New Microbiology Efficacy Data of Oral-only Omadacycline Against the Most Common Pathogens Associated With Skin Infections; 18/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS-INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS, TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES, TO FUND ONGOING AND FUTURE CLINICAL STUDIES OF OMADACYCLINE; 04/04/2018 – Paratek’s New Drug Applications for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline Accepted for Priority Review by FDA; 22/05/2018 – Paratek Presents New Analysis Highlighting Efficacy Of Omadacycline In Treating Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia By Measures Of Disease Severity; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents Data Supporting Potential Approval of Omadacycline for Treatment of Community-Acquired Bacteri; 28/03/2018 – Paratek at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 9; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS ON TRACK FOR 1Q `19 OMADACYCLINE LAUNCH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTK); 19/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON MAY 1 AND NOVEMBER 1 OF EACH YEAR AT RATE OF 4.75% PER YEAR; 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. The company has market cap of $113.22 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections , community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Okta Inc stake by 13,000 shares to 147,000 valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ashland Global Hldgs Inc stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 97,000 shares. Zai Lab Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,628 were reported by Fil Ltd. 12,455 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. 624 were reported by Pnc Financial Service. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% or 41,134 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 8,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. 13,510 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 14,002 shares. Parametric Portfolio holds 58,990 shares. 137,985 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Com accumulated 553,298 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 10,089 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Com has 246,779 shares. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 13,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ehealth has $13600 highest and $73 lowest target. $107.25’s average target is 19.35% above currents $89.86 stock price. Ehealth had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EHTH in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $210,095 activity. $210,095 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was bought by WOLF DALE B on Monday, August 19.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Run In eHealth Stock Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “eHealth Announces the Appointment of Dale B. Wolf as a New Independent Director – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Elated eHealth’s (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shareholders Feel About Its 326% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “eHealth (EHTH) Up 259% in a Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.