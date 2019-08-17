Atika Capital Management Lifted Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake By $1.41 Million; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Raised By $2.05 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 36.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc acquired 7,000 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 26,000 shares with $5.23 million value, up from 19,000 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $15.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 427,386 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc acquired 14,723 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 342,846 shares with $47.93 million value, up from 328,123 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 6,217 shares in its portfolio. Marshall And Sullivan Wa reported 31,386 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc has 506,274 shares. The California-based Fundx Investment Grp Lc has invested 0.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Korea Inv Corporation stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Choate stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Buckingham Capital stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 11,355 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv. Night Owl Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,682 shares. C M Bidwell & invested in 0.03% or 203 shares. Gfs Advisors Lc has invested 1.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 57,619 shares. Madison Inv Inc holds 0.53% or 205,694 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has 1.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cardinal Capital holds 101,153 shares or 4.04% of its portfolio.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) stake by 9,000 shares to 51,071 valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Min Volatility (EFAV) stake by 14,950 shares and now owns 15,150 shares. Americold Realty Trust was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.76% above currents $131.36 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $147 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 714,199 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 3,791 shares. Fayez Sarofim And invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Aristotle Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 1.97M shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd reported 7 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 12 shares. Axa holds 10,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Gru holds 0.33% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 1.74M shares. Two Sigma holds 1,511 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 604 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advsr reported 1.15% stake. Cetera Advsr holds 0.02% or 1,561 shares in its portfolio. Cibc has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 129,365 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stake by 11,000 shares to 90,000 valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,000 shares and now owns 18,000 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was reduced too.