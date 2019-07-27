Atika Capital Management Increases Stake in New York Times Co (NYT); As Visa Com Cl A (V) Shares Rose, Park Avenue Securities Increased Holding by $352,151

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 273,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 976,873 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 28/03/2018 – Variety: Doug Morris’ New Label to Be Based in New York Times Building; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate I; 02/05/2018 – Trump To Hire Clinton Impeachment Lawyer Flood As Cobb Retires: NY Times — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PRINT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES GROUP AS CFO; 25/05/2018 – Trump Administration Tells Congress It Has Deal To Revive ZTE: NY Times — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR NATIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Adj EPS 17c

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,266 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 22,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.18M are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 1,102 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 39,868 shares. Fmr Lc has 0.04% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 334,890 shares stake. 175 were reported by Hanson Doremus Mngmt. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 416 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Proshare Llc invested in 0.01% or 26,676 shares. Osterweis Capital Mgmt has 0.08% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 37,575 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,269 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 486,673 shares. Atika Mngmt Lc holds 273,000 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9,500 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,000 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. sold $360,535 worth of stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 9,009 shares to 66,608 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 25,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS).

