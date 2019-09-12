Atika Capital Management Increases Stake in Coherus Biosciences (CHRS); Redmond Asset Management Cut Its Bio Techne Com (TECH) Stake by $814,736 as Market Valuation Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64M, up from 188,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 696,197 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES-U.S. COURT ADOPTED MAGISTRATE JUDGE BURKE’S REPORT & RECOMMENDATION TO GRANT MOTION OF CO TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 14/05/2018 – U.S. FDA ACCEPTS COHERUS BIOSCIENCES BLA OF CHS-1701; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review; 02/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 70C; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 08/03/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 4Q Loss/Shr 84c; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate)

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp Com (TECH) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 3,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 7,274 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 11,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $195.65. About 210,899 shares traded or 32.37% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 14.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.78 per share. TECH’s profit will be $33.73 million for 54.96 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 6,258 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.12% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Sit Assoc owns 6,125 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 27,487 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 53 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Com. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 6,573 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 19,465 shares. Df Dent And Incorporated invested in 601,496 shares. Fort Lp reported 7,211 shares stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,639 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated owns 3,544 shares. Leavell Mngmt holds 17,951 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 328,584 shares. Transamerica Fincl has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc reported 4,725 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $95,530 activity.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5,000 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).