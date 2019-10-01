Atika Capital Management Increases Position in Medicines Co (MDCO); Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding Has Boosted by Park West Asset Management Llc

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 367.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 55,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 71,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 2.88 million shares traded or 38.07% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 03/04/2018 – Bridge Medicines Appoints Louis M. Renzetti, Ph.D., As Chief Scientific Officer; 15/05/2018 – Medicines Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi; 26/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – SCIENTIFIC ADVICE WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) IS ONGOING WITH AN EXPECTED OUTCOME BY MID-2018; 06/04/2018 – DEERFIELD MGMT lll, L.P. REPORTS A 6.98 PCT STAKE IN HOMOLOGY MEDICINES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RICHTER’S ESMYA MUST NOT BE USED IN WOMEN WITH LIVER PROBLEMS; 08/03/2018 – The Medicines Co Says It Reaches Enrollment Target for ORION-10 Ahead of Schedule; 06/05/2018 – CHINA MAY LOWER IMPORT TARIFF ON SOME FOOD, MEDICINES: DAILY; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Optimizerx Corp by 450,096 shares to 504,754 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.26 million activity.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 30,000 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.