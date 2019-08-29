Atika Capital Management Increases Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS); Cannell Capital Upped Its I D Systems (IDSY) Holding by $1.84 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 367,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 4,765 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 258.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 113,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 158,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, up from 44,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $121.92. About 385,157 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,633 shares to 101,803 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 305,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,960 shares, and cut its stake in Telaria Inc.

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New I.D. Systems Product Line Transforms Logistics Visibility – GlobeNewswire” on October 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ID Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ID Systems, Inc. (IDSY) CEO Chris Wolfe on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I.D. Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDSY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “I.D. Systems Amends Investment Agreement with Affiliates of ABRY Partners II to Set Initial Conversion Price of Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $851,738 activity. WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS bought $11,746 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Monday, May 6. 10,000 shares were bought by Frumberg Charles, worth $61,201. $49,437 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Brodsky Michael. Another trade for 83,290 shares valued at $502,047 was made by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch And Associates Inv holds 0.35% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 687,046 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Fairpointe Limited Liability Corporation reported 149,488 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 399 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management invested in 16,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Eidelman Virant holds 0.7% or 167,305 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Glenmede Na holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bard Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 342,910 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 138,786 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 639,590 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 16,600 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 17,315 shares in its portfolio. Victory Management has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Wells Fargo & Mn has 15,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

