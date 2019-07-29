Atika Capital Management Increased Stake in Arista Networks (ANET) as Market Value Rose; Wynnefield Capital Has Cut Its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Position by $1.48 Million; Share Price Rose

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $655.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 348,678 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 20/03/2018 – Explore Bay Harbor Announces 2018 Magazine and Great Lakes Center for the Arts Summer Lineup; 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Stabenow, Bipartisan Colleagues Request Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 30/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Great Lakes states to address West Nile virus; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 10/04/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Merge to Become Leader in Home-Based Care; 09/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: 7th Fleet Commander Tours TSC Great Lakes and Learning Sites; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $270.93. About 434,360 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 18,000 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $7.60M for 21.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.