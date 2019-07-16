Atika Capital Management Increased Its New York Times Co (NYT) Stake; Johnson & Johnson Has 0.84 Sentiment

Atika Capital Management Llc increased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 16.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc acquired 38,000 shares as New York Times Co (NYT)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 273,000 shares with $8.97 million value, up from 235,000 last quarter. New York Times Co now has $5.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 359,128 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/05/2018 – The FBI named the probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia after a Rolling Stones lyric, The New York Times reported on Wednesday; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 09/04/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FBI raids office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, NYT reports; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 15/03/2018 – BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents, including some related to Russia – New York Times; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $125.6 MLN VS $130 MLN; 30/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that Redfield made a higher salary figure than his boss, HHS Secretary Alex Azar; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 749 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 894 trimmed and sold holdings in Johnson & Johnson. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.84 billion shares, up from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Johnson & Johnson in top ten stock positions decreased from 525 to 477 for a decrease of 48. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 837 Increased: 620 New Position: 129.

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,000 shares to 18,000 valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 380,000 shares. Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. sold 11,580 shares worth $360,535. $460,736 worth of stock was sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 25,016 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 75,510 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd has 0.05% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 206,215 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0% or 469 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Shannon River Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 8.96% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ameritas Partners Incorporated accumulated 52,446 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Walleye Trading reported 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Shine Inv Advisory invested in 0.02% or 1,000 shares. California-based Granite Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.17% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 15 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 78,029 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 125,973 are owned by Barclays Plc.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What You Must Know About The New York Times Company's (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation holds 100% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson for 13.00 million shares. Independent Franchise Partners Llp owns 7.82 million shares or 12.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Indemnity Co has 11.9% invested in the company for 25,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Pettee Investors Inc. has invested 11.81% in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 483,981 shares.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 5.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $353.02 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 24.64 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019