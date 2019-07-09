Atika Capital Management Holds Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT); Vf (VFC) Shareholder Capital World Investors Raised Its Position

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 78,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $146.28. About 1.38M shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Intends to Complete a Rolling NDA Submission for Golodirsen by Yr-end 2018; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 30/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 18/04/2018 – $SRPT competitor -; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MYONEXUS THERAPEUTICS

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 370,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.42 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25B, up from 14.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.36. About 1.14M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 20,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il accumulated 19,143 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited stated it has 4,195 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 46,565 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Aperio Gru Incorporated owns 8,627 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested in 0.02% or 122,100 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,482 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 13,393 were accumulated by L & S. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 230,010 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 574,435 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. The insider Howton David T sold 30,000 shares worth $4.20M. On Friday, February 1 Cumbo Alexander sold $2.10 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 15,000 shares.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 533,686 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $71.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 4.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bb&T Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moody Commercial Bank Division accumulated 0% or 329 shares. Wallington Asset Limited has 161,092 shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advisors has invested 0.16% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability has 0.46% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 52,247 shares. Savant Limited Liability reported 5,058 shares stake. 1.83M are held by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 36,125 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fire reported 0.39% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 340,964 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Co stated it has 8,894 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 8.35 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 90,698 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold $1.04M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, January 28. MEAGHER LAURA C had sold 8,894 shares worth $759,462.