Atika Capital Management Holds Holding in Zendesk (ZEN); Arizona State Retirement System Has Upped Its Position in Independent Bank Corp/Ma (INDB) by $821,259 as Share Value Declined

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp/Ma (INDB) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 10,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 53,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 43,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp/Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 78,965 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 453.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 72,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 1.67 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9,500 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,500 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.02% stake. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). 13,144 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 6,504 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 10,784 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,451 shares. Opus Cap Lc accumulated 11,527 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc reported 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 10,875 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn accumulated 76,891 shares. American International owns 21,752 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc owns 3.09M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 897 shares to 15,050 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 4,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,022 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

