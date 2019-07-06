Atika Capital Management Holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Has Increased by $1.01 Million; Boeing Co Com (BA) Share Value Declined While Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Decreased Its Holding

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 19/03/2018 – U.K. aerospace is dominated by Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Bombardier, GKN and Leonardo Helicopters; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $178.34. About 746,230 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 17,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle owns 1,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Research holds 0.07% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.44% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Geode Capital Llc has invested 0.15% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Welch & Forbes invested in 0.81% or 174,450 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bluemountain Capital Management Lc holds 16,151 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And accumulated 21,676 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Edgewood Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,850 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division owns 29,469 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation accumulated 1,642 shares. Ls Invest Advisors invested in 7,918 shares. Sio Ltd Llc has invested 1.4% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $50.32 million activity. Another trade for 12,722 shares valued at $2.38 million was made by Sachdev Amit on Monday, February 4. Parini Michael also sold $396,759 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, January 14. Another trade for 32,250 shares valued at $6.01 million was sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M. The insider Silva Paul M sold $573,182. The insider ALTSHULER DAVID sold 2,125 shares worth $411,145.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs Corp Com (NYSE:IBM) by 3,543 shares to 15,761 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 15,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT).