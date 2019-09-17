Atika Capital Management Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Upped by $3.22 Million as Share Value Rose; Peak Asset Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $395,010 as Stock Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 106,603 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.28M, down from 109,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21 million, up from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 268,221 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

