Atika Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Ringcentral (RNG) by $1.23 Million; Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Array Biopharma (ARRY) by $2.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company's stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.59 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500.

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company's stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 74,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.84. About 417,085 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 25,051 shares to 281,161 shares, valued at $47.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 600,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36M shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $115,998 activity.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : ARRY, BYND, QQQ, BP, CHWY, AMD, QURE, ECA, FB, TEVA, GE, NLY – Nasdaq" on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga" published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Pfizer (PFE) Completes Acquisition of Array Biopharma (ARRY) – StreetInsider.com" on July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust holds 19,762 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Jnba reported 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 76,870 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Advisory Rech Inc has invested 0.03% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Quantitative Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,200 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 54,859 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 52,639 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 5,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.07% or 963,427 shares. Moreover, Perceptive Advisors Lc has 2.91% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Parametric Portfolio Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,500 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 113,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).