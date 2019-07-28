Atika Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ehealth (EHTH) Position as Market Value Rose; Korea Investment Has Increased Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) as Market Value Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 107,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 26.81% or $22.92 during the last trading session, reaching $108.4. About 3.40M shares traded or 591.24% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 152,252 shares as the company's stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 516,632 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.25 million, up from 364,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

