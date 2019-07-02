Atika Capital Management Has Raised Zendesk (ZEN) Holding by $5.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Holder New Generation Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.15 Million as Shares Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.49M market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 824,034 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 453.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 737,229 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

