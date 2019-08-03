Atika Capital Management Has Raised Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding by $1.41 Million; Market Value Rose; Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 42,519 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 45,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 10.15M shares traded or 38.70% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $246.05. About 623,279 shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers invested in 0.4% or 20,010 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 1,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 11,988 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 47,012 were accumulated by Sg Management Limited Liability Co. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.04% or 600 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% stake. Qs Investors Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 2,475 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 5,214 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.35% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 1,226 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru. Brandywine Com has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 2,328 were reported by Moors Cabot.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 17,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 107,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Communication Tn holds 13,174 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 809,371 shares. 45,585 were reported by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 7,025 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 949,965 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust And Tru invested in 0.38% or 10,824 shares. Patten Gru reported 13,684 shares. Sigma Counselors invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Personal Capital Advsr Corporation, a California-based fund reported 465,130 shares. Scotia Cap has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Accuvest Glob Advisors has 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,633 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company stated it has 450 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.22% or 4,392 shares. 4,786 are held by Advisory Alpha Limited Com.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of stock. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6.