Atika Capital Management Has Lifted Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holding; Sound Shore Management Position in Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 114,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 99,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 152,654 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (MMC) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 263,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.01M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.78. About 574,321 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (NYSE:DBD) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 0% or 4,270 shares. Jane Street Gp reported 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Citigroup Inc accumulated 8,784 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 82,130 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt owns 179,556 shares. Zeke Limited Co holds 9,243 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Pitcairn Co reported 0.03% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 310,719 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited Co invested in 979 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 3,150 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 22,012 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiemann, a California-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Management Ltd Liability Com reported 7,575 shares. American Century invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. La Force Andrew Hudson III also bought $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C..

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $345.35 million for 36.15 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Davenport And Lc holds 141,593 shares. World Invsts owns 15.63 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 236,357 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 3,200 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 3.22 million shares. Barclays Pcl reported 569,611 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advisors holds 25,414 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 18,516 shares. Mawer Investment Ltd holds 3.12M shares. Capital Sarl stated it has 70,650 shares. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc has 0.23% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 19,017 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 29,584 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 106,692 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $131.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 27,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).