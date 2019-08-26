Atika Capital Management Has Lifted By $1.41 Million Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding; Glazer Capital Lifted By $2.55 Million Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 36.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc acquired 7,000 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 26,000 shares with $5.23 million value, up from 19,000 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $15.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $250.73. About 191,972 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c

Glazer Capital Llc increased Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) stake by 174.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glazer Capital Llc acquired 231,471 shares as Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD)’s stock rose 2.63%. The Glazer Capital Llc holds 364,283 shares with $4.34 million value, up from 132,812 last quarter. Quad / Graphics Inc now has $471.04 million valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 38,929 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,042 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 25,670 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl has invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 28,055 shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 7,992 were reported by Legal And General Gru Public Ltd. Annex Advisory Services Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 107,507 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,616 shares. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) reported 8,320 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.59M shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 28,360 shares. 107,571 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 13,691 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Quad Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – Financial Post” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Glazer Capital Llc decreased Mosaic Acquisition Corp stake by 309,701 shares to 340,163 valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gores Holdings Iii Inc stake by 130,870 shares and now owns 242,828 shares. Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lateef Inv Mngmt L P, a California-based fund reported 126,265 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co invested in 1,688 shares. First Personal Financial owns 271 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 10,412 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 600 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc invested in 54,252 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kbc Nv reported 0.02% stake. Vontobel Asset Mngmt holds 1.26% or 756,270 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 40,274 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utah Retirement reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Street Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2.61M shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 3,753 shares. Caledonia (Private) Pty Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 1.59 million shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt reported 1,301 shares. First Eagle Mgmt stated it has 304,306 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) stake by 11,500 shares to 74,500 valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) stake by 107,000 shares and now owns 93,000 shares. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was reduced too.