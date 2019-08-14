Atika Capital Management Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Glynn Capital Management Raised Facebook (FB) Stake by $3.62 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Tim Cook is right to kick Facebook over its data privacy failings; 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 396M WON IN S. KOREA OVER VIOLATING RULES; 08/05/2018 – KANSAS AG: FACEBOOK RESPONDS TO STATES’ DATA PRIVACY INQUIRY; 30/05/2018 – Fox CEO James Murdoch rips Facebook as an ‘attack surface’; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 09/04/2018 – Democracy Fund and Omidyar Network Support Independent, Diverse, and Transparent Analysis of Facebook’s Role in Elections; 26/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Stellar Earnings; NBC’s Failing Bet on Megyn Kelly; Snap Tests Unskippable Ads; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STARTING A NEW TEST TO HIGHLIGHT A CREATOR’S TOP FANS; 24/04/2018 – VPN.com at Forefront of Historic Delete Facebook and Privacy Protests

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 1,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08M shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14,408 shares to 180,276 shares, valued at $21.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,454 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

