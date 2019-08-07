Atika Capital Management Has Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; S&T Bank Upped Flex LTD (FLEX) Position By $415,647

S&T Bank increased Flex Ltd (FLEX) stake by 7.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 46,183 shares as Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s stock declined 2.45%. The S&T Bank holds 639,643 shares with $6.40M value, up from 593,460 last quarter. Flex Ltd now has $5.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 5.04 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C; 07/03/2018 SES Optimizes Events and News Broadcasting with New Product “OU Flex”; 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 80% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 5,500 shares with $1.36 million value, down from 27,500 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $238.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $246.45. About 3.05M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.66 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.51% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 938,282 shares. Jensen Investment Mgmt stated it has 4.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Prudential Financial has invested 0.75% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 1,132 shares or 0% of the stock. Cleararc has invested 0.68% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roanoke Asset Corporation New York owns 9,330 shares. 209,956 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Com. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) invested in 0.8% or 7,505 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Com owns 27,214 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 0.94% or 133,020 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,929 shares. Fragasso Grp Incorporated holds 0.55% or 10,350 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 25,281 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNH in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21.

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Zai Lab Ltd stake by 64,000 shares to 175,000 valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) stake by 38,000 shares and now owns 273,000 shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was raised too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

S&T Bank decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,692 shares to 16,959 valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 7,368 shares and now owns 81,795 shares. Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc reported 966,005 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 172 shares. Waters Parkerson & Communications Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 18,205 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.51% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.85 million shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.09% or 949,000 shares. The California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.32% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Huntington Bankshares has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 24,031 shares. Glenview Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 20.54M shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 12.44 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 20,433 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk reported 409,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Icm Asset Wa, Washington-based fund reported 403,150 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 29. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

