Atika Capital Management Has Decreased Its Diebold Nxdf (Put) (DBD) Position; Chefs Warehouse (CHEF) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Chefs Warehouse Inc (CHEF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 69 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 74 sold and trimmed stock positions in Chefs Warehouse Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 24.34 million shares, down from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Chefs Warehouse Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 58 Increased: 47 New Position: 22.

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (DBD) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (DBD)’s stock rose 55.42%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $1.11M value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) now has $942.83M valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 477,729 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.30; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 07/03/2018 DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER ATLANTIC INVESTMENT REPORTS 8.0% STAKE; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $29,874 activity.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for 1.34 million shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc owns 508,407 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 3.83 million shares. The Michigan-based Monroe Bank & Trust Mi has invested 0.38% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,526 shares.

The ChefsÂ’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes approximately 43,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It has a 52.14 P/E ratio. The firm also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 106,584 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) has risen 34.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 20/04/2018 – THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says Vacant Board Seat Won’t Be Refilled; Board to Be fixed at 10 Directors; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS 69C TO 78C, EST. 74C; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.68 TO $0.77; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHEF); 16/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE – JOHN DEBENEDETTI HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD , EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; VACANT BOARD SEAT WILL NOT BE REPLACED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 29,483 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability invested in 30,687 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 18,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il owns 117,654 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 2,500 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 118,459 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company holds 0.08% or 498,923 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Co owns 1,500 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 160 were reported by North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1,160 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 39,979 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $934,650 activity. GREENFIELD GARY G bought $47,224 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Tuesday, May 28. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $189,581 was made by Heyden Olaf Robert on Monday, March 4. On Wednesday, March 13 Naher Ulrich bought $102,100 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 10,000 shares. On Monday, March 4 Schmid Gerrard bought $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 22,222 shares. COSTELLO ELLEN also bought $25,275 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Monday, March 11. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L had bought 19,100 shares worth $201,270.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.82M for 17.06 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

