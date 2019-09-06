Atika Capital Management Has Decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake; QANTAS AIRWAYS LTD F AUST ORDINARY SHA (QUBSF) Shorts Raised By 19.12%

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 5.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 18,000 shares with $10.27M value, down from 19,000 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $58.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $509.96. About 19,585 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

QANTAS AIRWAYS LTD F AUST ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) had an increase of 19.12% in short interest. QUBSF’s SI was 249,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.12% from 209,700 shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 19 days are for QANTAS AIRWAYS LTD F AUST ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)’s short sellers to cover QUBSF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 315 shares traded. Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qantas Airways Limited: A Good Company, Not A Great Price – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qantas: Benefiting From The Growth In Asia Pacific – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Death Sentence For Airbus A380 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airbus Sales Ramp Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.78 billion. The firm also offers catering, and holiday and travel services, as well as cargo and express ground handling services; and operates frequent flyer loyalty program. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides logistics services, including interstate trucking services for domestic and international air cargo industry; courier services to small and medium size enterprises, and individuals; and a range of baggage services.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAT, AN, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Intuitive Surgical, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISRG) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Medtronic About to Give Intuitive Surgical a Run for Its Money? – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $603’s average target is 18.24% above currents $509.96 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $630 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity. $2.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet on Tuesday, July 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Old Natl Financial Bank In has 0.12% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 203,429 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.03% or 20,725 shares in its portfolio. Spc Fin holds 1,780 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc has 0.7% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 497,782 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn reported 366,928 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 4,566 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 16,240 shares. Highstreet Asset has 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Cambridge Investment Rech has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mcrae Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,680 shares. 4,655 were accumulated by Daiwa Gp. 351 are held by Brinker Cap Inc. Savant Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 30,901 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 54.02 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.