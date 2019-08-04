Atika Capital Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $3.45 Million; Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Its First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc (FCNCA) Stake

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 32.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 29,500 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 60,500 shares with $7.14 million value, down from 90,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions

Kepos Capital Lp decreased First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc (FCNCA) stake by 82.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 9,874 shares as First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc (FCNCA)’s stock rose 4.58%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 2,028 shares with $826,000 value, down from 11,902 last quarter. First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc now has $5.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $445.9. About 39,031 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Okta Inc stake by 13,000 shares to 147,000 valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) stake by 29,000 shares and now owns 49,000 shares. Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 296,844 are owned by Maryland Capital Mngmt. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 22,533 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Axiom Interest Invsts Limited Company De accumulated 838,775 shares. 127,635 were accumulated by Private Trust Na. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 78,586 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G stated it has 245,705 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. 4,000 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership reported 8.73% stake. Oarsman stated it has 40,804 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited invested in 1.46% or 185,782 shares. Plancorp Llc has invested 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stevens Management L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 181,246 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 27,778 shares. Cls Invests Llc reported 5,540 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. The insider Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million.

Kepos Capital Lp increased Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 5,097 shares to 25,761 valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 47,102 shares and now owns 54,887 shares. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. Shares for $843,750 were bought by Holding Olivia Britton on Monday, June 17. NIX CRAIG L had bought 84 shares worth $35,268. DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR bought $9,875 worth of stock. 100 shares valued at $37,000 were bought by HOLDING FRANK B JR on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust holds 403,568 shares. holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 2,028 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Company owns 0% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 8,793 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 1,574 shares or 0% of the stock. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Principal Group Inc reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 11,935 shares. Amer Century accumulated 24,965 shares. Cardinal Cap holds 0.06% or 498 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fin State Bank & Tru invested in 91 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 160,541 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 5,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock.