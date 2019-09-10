Atika Capital Management Has Cut Diebold Nxdf (Put) (DBD) Stake as Shares Rose; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Holds Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (DBD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 361,521 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 07/03/2018 DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER ATLANTIC INVESTMENT REPORTS 8.0% STAKE; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 12/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services Accelerate Physical Banking And Shopping To The Speed Of Digital; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 21.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 157,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 903,098 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.27M, up from 745,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 1.36M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 103,162 shares to 442,277 shares, valued at $45.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 338,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,165 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,164 shares. Department Mb Comml Bank N A reported 0.01% stake. Lucas Cap Mngmt has invested 1.13% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 13.93M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sentinel Tru Communications Lba has invested 16.96% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sageworth Trust Communications owns 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1,968 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Co stated it has 0.49% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Limited Co holds 2.17% or 113,573 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Parsons Cap Inc Ri holds 0.02% or 7,230 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bb&T holds 10,930 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Ingalls Snyder Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 16,136 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 3,319 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $16.17 million for 14.01 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $92,882 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Naher Ulrich, worth $100,619 on Tuesday, March 12. The insider GREENFIELD GARY G bought $45,658. 2,500 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares with value of $25,275 were bought by COSTELLO ELLEN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 30,687 shares. Prescott Gru Capital Mgmt holds 1.78M shares or 4.03% of its portfolio. Rothschild Il reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10,226 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management stated it has 227,200 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Weiss Multi has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 452,944 shares. Cap Ww Invsts holds 528,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 147,910 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). North Star Mngmt Corporation has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Co holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Diebold Nixdorf Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diebold Nixdorf’s Turnaround Is Gathering Pace – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diebold Nixdorf Is Ready For Turnaround In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Diebold Nixdorf Stock Bounced 15% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DBD Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.