Atika Capital Management Has Boosted Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Holding By $2.38 Million; Tekla Capital Management Boosted Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Holding By $1.29 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) stake by 233.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc acquired 70,000 shares as Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)’s stock declined 23.25%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $3.47 million value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 1.07 million shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 10/05/2018 – Two New California Pacific Homes Neighborhoods Debut This Summer in Portola Springs® Village; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) stake by 7.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc acquired 14,652 shares as Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s stock declined 5.77%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 222,086 shares with $19.73 million value, up from 207,434 last quarter. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. now has $13.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 1.03 million shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 21/03/2018 – BioMarin’s Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility Recognized with Industry Award; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 28/03/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – FDA PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR PEGVALIASE IS MAY 25, 2018; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Llc holds 26,674 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Northern Tru owns 830,822 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,645 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Blair William And Co Il invested in 0.03% or 138,283 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.04% or 327,760 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The owns 42,666 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 0.35% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.83 million shares. Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 422 are owned by Daiwa Gp. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Art Lc has invested 0.06% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Among 4 analysts covering Portola Pharma (NASDAQ:PTLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Portola Pharma has $50 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 45.68% above currents $27.8 stock price. Portola Pharma had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Monday, August 5. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4.

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) stake by 107,000 shares to 93,000 valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Galapagos Nv stake by 10,200 shares and now owns 19,000 shares. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 103,101 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Voya Investment stated it has 0.16% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). M&T National Bank Corporation has 0% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 9,049 shares. New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 84,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1.17 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Temasek (Private) owns 2.37M shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Smithfield Com has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Avoro Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1.12 million shares stake. Amp Capital Ltd owns 46,285 shares. Putnam Invests Llc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Among 7 analysts covering BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. BioMarin has $150 highest and $81 lowest target. $115.71’s average target is 52.73% above currents $75.76 stock price. BioMarin had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. Oppenheimer maintained BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4. The stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 26.

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 134,638 shares to 897,990 valued at $125.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) stake by 290,856 shares and now owns 214,845 shares. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) was reduced too.

