Atika Capital Management Has Boosted By $3.22 Million Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake; Retrophin Has 1.53 Sentiment

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 53.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc acquired 14,000 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 40,000 shares with $9.21 million value, up from 26,000 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $16.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $261.28. About 103,628 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Retrophin Inc (RTRX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 69 funds increased or started new positions, while 45 cut down and sold holdings in Retrophin Inc. The funds in our database now own: 43.81 million shares, up from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Retrophin Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 28 Increased: 49 New Position: 20.

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.10 earnings per share, up 17.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $-1.34 per share. After $-0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% negative EPS growth.

Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 5.42% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. for 3.81 million shares. Broadfin Capital Llc owns 1.05 million shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Emory University has 1.75% invested in the company for 123,600 shares. The New York-based Perceptive Advisors Llc has invested 1.74% in the stock. Sphera Funds Management Ltd., a Israel-based fund reported 530,678 shares.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. The company has market cap of $527.48 million. The Company’s marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc , a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis.

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $28500 highest and $194 lowest target. $240’s average target is -8.14% below currents $261.28 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, April 12. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 630 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 82,829 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,936 shares. Pnc Fin Ser Grp Inc accumulated 37,651 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 15,625 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Essex Invest Mgmt Co Ltd invested in 0.12% or 3,753 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 832 shares. Dupont Cap owns 3,252 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Mngmt holds 0.26% or 2,865 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 7,316 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Conning invested in 0.01% or 900 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru invested in 93 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 494 shares. Franklin Res owns 546,012 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 22,400 shares to 102,600 valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Canada Goose Holdings Inc stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Ascendis Pharma A S was reduced too.