Atika Capital Management Decreased Stake in Dexcom (DXCM) by $1.13 Million; Oneok New Com (OKE) Holder Green Square Capital Lowered Its Stake by $6.23 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, down from 89,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $163.52. About 850,431 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 94.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 90,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 5,249 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367,000, down from 95,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 1.25M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 14.50 million shares for 6.26% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,273 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 507 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 415,051 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.1% or 718,648 shares. First Personal Services stated it has 169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bryn Mawr Tru invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 62,134 shares. Gradient Invests Lc has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 49,615 shares. First Manhattan Communications stated it has 11,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advsr holds 437,202 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Qci Asset, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ONEOK, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 12,882 shares to 55,363 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 3,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,882 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 7,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.