Atika Capital Management Decreased Holding in Diebold Nxdf (Put) (DBD) by $1.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Capital Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (DBD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 5.47% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 3.89 million shares traded or 189.13% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 07/03/2018 DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER ATLANTIC INVESTMENT REPORTS 8.0% STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.89 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Ptnrs Ma invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nomura Asset Management Co reported 192,347 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Focused Ltd Company has 3.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Community Trust Invest holds 2.12% or 94,950 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Gru invested in 0.89% or 19,013 shares. 23,682 were reported by Amer Tru Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19.73 million shares. 25 are owned by Mcf Ltd Com. Legal General Gp Pcl has invested 0.16% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,400 shares. Amp Invsts Limited accumulated 0.11% or 108,854 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg has invested 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Advisory Services Networks Limited Co invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Woodstock has 3,715 shares.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 24,800 shares. Lenox Wealth accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 11,578 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 763,807 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 478,710 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 10,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 118,109 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Captrust Fin Advisors has 2,483 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Sei Investments Co stated it has 77,982 shares. 16,400 are held by Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llc. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has 61,566 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. COSTELLO ELLEN bought 2,500 shares worth $25,275. Another trade for 22,222 shares valued at $195,456 was bought by Schmid Gerrard. The insider Naher Ulrich bought $100,619. $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L on Wednesday, March 13. On Monday, March 4 Heyden Olaf Robert bought $189,581 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 21,000 shares.