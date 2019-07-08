Atika Capital Management Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.45 Million; As Republic Svcs (RSG) Market Value Rose, Cls Investments Trimmed Holding

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 8.96M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 61.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 19,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,777 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 30,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $87.11. About 221,198 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 3.1% or 160,918 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 478,511 shares stake. North Star Invest Management holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 128,669 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 11.39 million shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 59,759 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. 158,054 are held by Parsons Management Ri. Magellan Asset Management Limited reported 24.46M shares stake. Moreover, Stearns Financial Services Grp has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,085 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt stated it has 45,018 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Harvest Mgmt has 3,256 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,995 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 2.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fdx Inc stated it has 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roberts Glore And Il owns 52,442 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc holds 0.11% or 3,788 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc by 13,000 shares to 147,000 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXN) by 7,250 shares to 16,133 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 57,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $250.83M for 27.92 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.