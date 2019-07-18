Atika Capital Management Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.45 Million as Valuation Rose; As Carmax (KMX) Share Value Rose, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Decreased Its Stake

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 1.54 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 31,369 shares to 112,380 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 5,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89 million for 15.89 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 81,640 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Com has 92,227 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc holds 2.72M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Arcadia Mi holds 0.69% or 34,044 shares. Boston Prtn invested in 32,987 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 0% or 75 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Beacon Financial Group holds 0.06% or 5,267 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP accumulated 7,555 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com holds 7,287 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks reported 34,545 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,314 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd owns 3,350 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 121,368 shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,500 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com reported 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 21.58 million shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 80,044 shares. First Dallas Secs accumulated 5,760 shares. Bridges Inc has invested 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckhead Mngmt Lc owns 3.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,181 shares. Snow LP owns 15,900 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Dillon Associate holds 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8,735 shares. Advisory Alpha holds 6,909 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And Incorporated has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Chip reported 3.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5.16 million shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Burke Herbert Bancshares Tru accumulated 30,539 shares.