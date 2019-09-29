Atika Capital Management Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake by $10.43 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 56,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.38 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $20.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (Call) (NYSE:PVH).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 15,000 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.