Atika Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM); Mesa Labs (MLAB) Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $10.52 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $223.53. About 541,576 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 45,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,532 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.54 million, down from 486,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.7. About 27,376 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 45.12% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 29 Days; 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – MESA LABS REPORTS TRANSITION OF CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB); 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops; 30/05/2018 – MLAB WITHDRAWS 2015 REGISTRATION STATEMENT; TO FILE NEW SHELF; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- ProSpore Biological Indicator Part Numbers: PS-6-50, PS-5-50, PS-4-10, P; 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv by 10,200 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.71 million activity. $959,623 worth of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) was sold by Dwyer Robert V on Friday, February 8. 2,500 shares valued at $581,750 were sold by Schmieder John Bradley on Friday, February 8. KELLY DAVID M had sold 2,000 shares worth $459,240.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 6,745 shares to 39,283 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novanta Inc by 6,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.59 EPS, down 4.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MLAB’s profit will be $6.24 million for 36.43 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Mesa Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.37% EPS growth.