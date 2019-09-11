Atika Capital Management Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lifted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $615,700

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 60,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 9.33 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Bristol-Myers and Otsuka to face first trial over claims an antipsychotic pill caused compulsive behavior

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $287.99. About 12.32 million shares traded or 74.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 665 shares. Symmetry Peak Ltd Liability reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.2% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 357,020 shares. The Missouri-based Cutter & Brokerage Inc has invested 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Raymond James Na reported 0.08% stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Commerce stated it has 18,100 shares or 4.62% of all its holdings. 1,259 are owned by Guardian Life Of America. Accuvest Global Advsr reported 2,918 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd reported 0% stake. The Singapore-based Seatown Pte has invested 4.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Financial Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.08% or 1,090 shares. Guardian Advsrs Lp accumulated 624 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix (NFLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disney Gives Amazon the Cold Shoulder – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Streaming Stocks to Buy (That Aren’t Netflix) – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, CMG, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Disney+ Be the Next Catalyst for DIS Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv by 10,200 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,000 shares, and cut its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (NYSE:DBD).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: August 15, 2019.