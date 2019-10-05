Atika Capital Management Boosted Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Stock Declined; Alliancebernstein LP Has Lowered Its Position in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by $378,097

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.67 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99 million shares traded or 22.52% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 16,439 shares as the company's stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 55,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 72,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 791,717 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 75,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,000 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $234.81 million for 9.38 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.