ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Since ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 0.00 6.25M 0.04 84.36 The Blackstone Group Inc. 50 1.46 661.03M 1.79 26.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ATIF Holdings Limited and The Blackstone Group Inc. The Blackstone Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ATIF Holdings Limited’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ATIF Holdings Limited and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 206,837,210.84% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 1,316,268,418.96% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ATIF Holdings Limited and The Blackstone Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the average price target of The Blackstone Group Inc. is $53.4, which is potential 14.44% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares and 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while The Blackstone Group Inc. has 60.95% stronger performance.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 12 of the 13 factors.