ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Since ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 0.00 6.25M 0.04 84.36 TCG BDC Inc. 14 4.25 N/A 0.83 18.13

In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and TCG BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TCG BDC Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. ATIF Holdings Limited is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 205,571,818.57% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

ATIF Holdings Limited and TCG BDC Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of TCG BDC Inc. is $15, which is potential 3.81% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares and 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while TCG BDC Inc. has 22.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.