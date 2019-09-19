ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Since ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 26.79 N/A 0.04 84.36 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited was more bearish than Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.