ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Since ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|3
|26.79
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited was more bearish than Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.