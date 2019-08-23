ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.94 N/A 0.04 84.36 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.73 N/A 0.70 22.06

In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ATIF Holdings Limited. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ATIF Holdings Limited’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.55%. Comparatively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has 15.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.