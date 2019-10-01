ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Since ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 0.00 6.25M 0.04 84.36 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 0.00 N/A 1.17 12.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ATIF Holdings Limited. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. ATIF Holdings Limited is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 206,073,395.10% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.74% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.