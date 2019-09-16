ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML)

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 27.51 N/A 0.04 84.36 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights ATIF Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ATIF Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders Comparatively, owned 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.