ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS)

We are contrasting ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 27.15 N/A 0.04 84.36 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.97 N/A 0.85 13.88

In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ATIF Holdings Limited. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ATIF Holdings Limited is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ATIF Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ATIF Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.65%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.