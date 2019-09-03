ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 27.15 N/A 0.04 84.36 Moelis & Company 37 2.21 N/A 2.29 15.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. ATIF Holdings Limited’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Moelis & Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ATIF Holdings Limited and Moelis & Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ATIF Holdings Limited and Moelis & Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Moelis & Company’s potential upside is 29.73% and its average target price is $43.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Moelis & Company has 8.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.