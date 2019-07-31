ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|29.21
|N/A
|0.04
|109.49
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ATIF Holdings Limited and Jupai Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-21.8%
|-16%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ATIF Holdings Limited and Jupai Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 28%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|-5.74%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.74%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-2.78%
|-14.43%
|-10.03%
|-58.87%
|-83.85%
|-20.27%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has stronger performance than Jupai Holdings Limited
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
