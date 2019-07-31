ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 29.21 N/A 0.04 109.49 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ATIF Holdings Limited and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -21.8% -16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ATIF Holdings Limited and Jupai Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 28%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74% Jupai Holdings Limited -2.78% -14.43% -10.03% -58.87% -83.85% -20.27%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has stronger performance than Jupai Holdings Limited

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.