ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)

This is a contrast between ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 0.00 6.25M 0.04 84.36 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and Gladstone Investment Corporation. Gladstone Investment Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. ATIF Holdings Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 205,571,818.57% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ATIF Holdings Limited and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.31% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Gladstone Investment Corporation has 2.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.