ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|27.41
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.46
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. ATIF Holdings Limited’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 has ATIF Holdings Limited and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ATIF Holdings Limited and Gladstone Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.2%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Gladstone Capital Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.
