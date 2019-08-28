ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 27.41 N/A 0.04 84.36 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04

In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. ATIF Holdings Limited’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has ATIF Holdings Limited and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ATIF Holdings Limited and Gladstone Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Gladstone Capital Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.