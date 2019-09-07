ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|3
|24.72
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us ATIF Holdings Limited and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both ATIF Holdings Limited and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.91% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
