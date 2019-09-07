ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 24.72 N/A 0.04 84.36 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ATIF Holdings Limited and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ATIF Holdings Limited and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.91% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.