ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Since ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 23.77 N/A 0.04 84.36 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.70 N/A 1.87 8.66

Table 1 highlights ATIF Holdings Limited and Fidus Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fidus Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. ATIF Holdings Limited’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ATIF Holdings Limited and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Fidus Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $17.5, with potential upside of 19.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ATIF Holdings Limited and Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.34% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Fidus Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.