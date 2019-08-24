ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

We will be contrasting the differences between ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|28.94
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.20
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has 3.67% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors ATIF Holdings Limited beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.