ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

We will be contrasting the differences between ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.94 N/A 0.04 84.36 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.20 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has 3.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ATIF Holdings Limited beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.