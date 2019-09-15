ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|3
|27.51
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.58
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has ATIF Holdings Limited and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
ATIF Holdings Limited and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 29.96%. Competitively, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 0.71% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 4 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
