ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 27.51 N/A 0.04 84.36 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.58 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ATIF Holdings Limited and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ATIF Holdings Limited and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 29.96%. Competitively, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 0.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 4 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.